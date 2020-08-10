Arsenal reportedly offers Ozil £18m pay-off, Mkhitaryan likely to join Roma

Mesut Ozil has reportedly been offered an £18 million pay-off from Arsenal to end his Emirates nightmare, The Guardian reports.

The £350,000-a-week midfielder is unwanted by Gunners boss Mikel Arteta.

The Germany international has just one year left on his contract and could easily decide not to kick a ball for the first team next season and still pick up his wages.

But the Gunners now plan to pay his contract up in full to get him out of the club.

Mikel Arteta plans to off-load midfielders Matteo Guendouzi, Lucas Torreira and Henrikh Mkhitaryan. Utility player Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Greek defender Sokratis and Bosnian left-back Sead Kolasinac are also surplus to requirements.

While Ozil is near the Arsenal exit door, Chelsea’s Willian could be the next big player on the Gunners’ team sheet.

According to The Evening Standard, Henrikh Mkhitaryan is likely to join Roma.