Armenian PM, His Holiness Aram I discuss situation in Lebanon, community needs

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and His Holiness Aram I, the Catholios of the Great House of Cilicia, discussed the situation in Lebanon in a phone conversation.

In particular, the Prime Minister inquired about the difficulties faced by the Lebanese-Armenians. He also referred to the assistance provided by the Republic of Armenia to both the Lebanese state and the Armenian community.

His Holiness briefed PM Pashinyan on damage coaused to the Armenian community in Lebanon. His Holiness expressed his appreciation for the practical support shown by Armenia. The Prime Minister stated that the consultations with His Holiness are necessary to determine the scope of further assistance.