Humanitarian aid from Armenia reaches Beirut

Humanitarian aid from Armenia has reached Beirut, Spokesperson for the Prime Minister Mane Gevorgyan informs.

The first plane loaded with medicine and medical supplies headed for Lebanon on Saturday evening. The aid will be delivered both to the government and the Armenian community.

High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs Zareh Sinanyan has also left for Beirut to assess the needs on the ground.

Two more planes will carry humanitarian aid to Lebanon next week.

Massive explosion rocked Beirut on Tuesday, leaving 158 killed, more than 5,000 injured and 300,000 homeless. Thirteen Armenians were killed in the blast.