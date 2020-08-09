From the people of Artsakh to Lebanon: Second relief plane heads for Beirut

The Republic of Artsakh has sent humanitarian aid to Lebanon. The cargow ill be airlifted by Accompany Armenia.

The first plane with medicine and medical supplies from Armenia landed in Beirut last night. The aid will be distributed both to the government and the local Armenian community.

Armenia will send more relief aid early next week.

Massive explosion rocked Beirut on Tuesday, leaving 158 killed, more than 5,000 injured and 300,000 homeless. Thirteen Armenians were killed in the blast.

High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs Zareh Sinanyan has left for Beirut to assess the needs on the ground.