Kim Kardashian urges to watch Armenian Genocide film The Promise on Netflix

‪TV personality and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian urges millions of her social media followers to watch ThePromise film, which was added to the Netflix library today.

“The Promise was acquired by Netflix Film and is available to stream today. Please watch The Promise Film that was inspired by the Armenian Genocide,” Kardashian wrote on Facebook.

‪The Promise was acquired by Netflix Film and is available to stream today. Please watch The Promise Film that was inspired by the Armenian Genocide. 🇦🇲 #ThePromiseOnNetflix‬ Gepostet von Kim Kardashian West am Samstag, 8. August 2020

Set during the waning days of the Ottoman Turkish Empire, “The Promise” tells the story of a love triangle sparked between an Armenian medical student, Michael (Oscar Issac), Anna (Charlotte Le Bon), and renowned American photojournalist Chris Myers (Christian Bale).

The First World War and the Armenian Genocide of the 1915-1923 form the historical backdrop of an epic story of love, loyalty and survival.

It was philanthropist and billionaire Kirk Kerkorian, who envisioned the movie and got producer Eric Esrailian involved. They spent two years researching the Genocide and governments’ efforts, including by the United States to suppress a movie being made about the event, before forming a production company to make the movie.

Kerkorian didn’t live to see the filming, but he did see the creation of the story.