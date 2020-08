From Armenia’s heart to Beirut: First plane with humanitarian aid heads for Lebanon

The first plane with Armenian humanitarian aid has taken off from Yerevan’s Zvartnots Airport.

Two more planes will carry aid to Beirut next week.

Thirteen Armenians were killed, hundreds were injured as a result of two massive explosions that rocked Beirut.

A total of 158 people have been confirmed dead, 5,000 have been injured and 300,000 are homeless.

UN agencies have warned of a humanitarian crisis in Lebanon.