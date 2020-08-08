Cher: The Promise opens a window to the story of the Armenian Genocide

As The Promise premieres on Netflix, pop star Cher (Cherylin Sarkissian) recommends the film to her 3.8 million followers on Twitter.

“The Promise Premieres TODAY 8/8 on Netflix. Finally a film opens a window to the story of the Armenian Genocide as well as the Armenian Culture: love of family, Music, Faith,” Cher said in a twitter post.

The Promise Premieres TODAY 8/8 on Netflix. Finally a film opens a window to the story of the Armenian Genocide as well as the Armenian Culture: love of family, Music, Faith.@thepromisefilm @esrailian @netflix #trendthepromise pic.twitter.com/7SO1V8fa45 — Cher (@cher) August 8, 2020

Set during the waning days of the Ottoman Turkish Empire, “The Promise” tells the story of a love triangle sparked between an Armenian medical student, Michael (Oscar Issac), Anna (Charlotte Le Bon), and renowned American photojournalist Chris Myers (Christian Bale).

The First World War and the Armenian Genocide of the 1915-1923 form the historical backdrop of an epic story of love, loyalty and survival.

It was philanthropist and billionaire Kirk Kerkorian, who envisioned the movie and got producer Eric Esrailian involved. They spent two years researching the Genocide and governments’ efforts, including by the United States to suppress a movie being made about the event, before forming a production company to make the movie.

Kerkorian didn’t live to see the filming, but he did see the creation of the story.