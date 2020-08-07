Yerevan lights up its City Hall with the Lebanese flag

The building of the Yerevan City was lit with an image of the Lebanese flag on Thursday evening as a show of support for Beirut, which was heavily damaged by Tuesday’s blast.

The coats of arms of the two sister-cities Beirut and Yerevan were also displayed on the building.

The building of the National Assembly was also lit up in solidarity with Lebanon.

The show of support followed the massive explosion that rocked the Lebanese capital of Beirut on Tuesday evening, killing at least 135 people and injuring at least 5,000 more.

Dozens of people are still missing, and at least 300,000 people have been displaced as a result of the blast.

A large supply of confiscated and potentially unsecured explosive material that was stored in a warehouse at the city’s port is suspected as the source of the explosion.

Armenia will send humanitarian aid to Lebanon on Saturday Diaspora High Commissioner Zareh Sinanyan will fly to Beirut to assess the needs of the Lebanese Government and the local Armenian community on the ground.