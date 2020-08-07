Three planes will carry Armenian humanitarian aid to Lebanon

Three planes will carry Armenian relief aid to Lebanon. The issue was discussed today at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

“We have gathered to discuss what to do next after the explosion in Beirut, in particular considering the situation of the Armenian community, to clarify how we will coordinate the actions of the government and various Armenian organizations in general, by what logic, what problems we will formulate at this stage. Three planes loaded with medicine and food are currently scheduled to fly to Beirut,” said Prime Minister Pashinyan.

Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan reported that the first flight is scheduled for Saturday evening at 21:00.

“The next flight is scheduled for August 11. One more flight will be operated next week. The process of collecting goods is currently underway. We think that on the first flight we will have up to 12 tons of cargo, which must be transported to Lebanon,” said Tigran Avinyan.

Representatives of the Government of the Republic of Armenia, the National Assembly, and the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund will visit Lebanon to assess the needs on the ground.