New research into Covid-19 antibodies launched in Armenia

Armenian scholars wll launch new research into prevalence of antibodies to Covid-19 within the framework of the COVID_Antibody project of the Yerevan State Medical University, Rector of the University Armen Muradyan informs.

“Research into antibodies to coronavirus has been under way around the world for months, and researchers at Yerevan State Medical University are now joining the scientific challenge and launching research into anti-SARS-CoV2 antibodies as part of the Covid_Antibody project,” he said.

To be included in the research it is necessary to have a positive coronavirus test, fill in the questionnaire, visit the hospital and have a blood sample taken free of charge.

Researchers will study the formation of antibodies and their number in the human body after a single infection.

This process is absolutely harmless for the patient. Participation is voluntary.