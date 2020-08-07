Don’t pack: All baggage and carry-on items to be disinfected at Zvartnots Airport

Zvartnots International Airport informs that in order to prevent the possible penetration of coronavirus into the aircraft, the baggage and carry-on items will be safely disinfected as soon as passengers enter the airport.

Therefore, the Airport asks not to pack the baggage and carry-on items when arriving at the airport; otherwise it will be unpacked.

“Please note that if you wish, you can pack your belongings at the airport. They will be once again disinfected after packing with special materials,” reads a note on the airport’s Facebook page.