Armenia Airways to resume flights between Yerevan and Tehran from August 25

Armenia Airways will resume flights on Yerevan – Tehran – Yerevan route from August 25.

The transportation of passengers will be carried out in full compliance with the rules set by the Commandant’s Office, reads a post on the airline’s Facebook page.

Tickets will be on sale from August 11.

The flights between Armenia and Iran were halted in March due to the coronavrus pandemic.