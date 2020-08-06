Our hearts stand with Lebanese people and our compatriots in Beirut – Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Armenia international Henrikh Mkhitaryan has offered support to the people of Lebanon and Armenians in Beirut,

“Our hearts stand with Lebanese people and our compatriots living in Beirut,” Mkhitaryan said in social media posts.

Eleven Armenians have died, 250 are injured after a massive blast rocked Lebanon’s capital Beirut on Tuesday.

The blast killed at least 135 people and injured more than 4,000 others. A two-week state of emergency has begun in the country.

President Michel Aoun said the blast was caused by 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate stored unsafely in a warehouse.

The ammonium nitrate had reportedly been in a warehouse in Beirut port for six years after it was unloaded from a ship impounded in 2013.