Call for urgent support to Lebanese-Armenians

Following the call to action by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia and Trustee of the “Hayastan” Global Armenian Fund, Nikol Pashinyan, the Fund has launched a new fundraising campaign.

“One of the oldest Armenian communities, which for over a century has represented the unbreakable spirit and survival of our nation, today needs our help,” the Fund says.

“The devastating explosion in Beirut coupled with the recent economic crisis and the pandemic has left our compatriots struggling to survive. For years, the Armenians of Lebanon have supported both the Homeland and Diaspora Communities. Now it’s our turn,” Hayastan Fund notes.

It urges to support this critical relief effort and help Lebanese Armenians. Donations can be made on the Fund’s online platform or directly to the Fund’s dedicated Central Bank account (details on the website).