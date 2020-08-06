Armenia cannot stay indifferent to the needs of Lebanon: Aid to be sent on Saturday

Armenia cannot stay indifferent to the needs of Lebanon and the local Armenian community and will provide targeted assistance, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the cabinet meeting today.

“Lebanon is one of Armenia’s closest friends. Our two countries and peoples are tied by a number of historic and cultural threads. In the 20th century Beirut was the capital of the Armenian Diaspora. For decades, Beirut has been the epicenter of religious, cultural, political life of the Diaspora. Even today it maintains its unique significance and huge role as a most important center of Armenian presence in the Middle East,” the Prime Minister said.

On behalf of the government of the Republic of Armenia, the Prime Minister extended condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to those injure.

“At this difficult moment we cannot stay indifferent to the needs of the fraternal people of Lebanon and the Armenian community of Beirut. The Republic of Armenia has expressed its readiness to assist in overcoming the hardships following the tragedy that befell that city. We will do our best to support the Lebanese government and the local Armenian community,” he added.

The Government of the Republic of Armenia is in constant contact with the community structures and the Government of Lebanon through the Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The basic needs are being clarified, within the framework of which the Government of the Republic of Armenia will deliver targeted assistance to Beirut, both at the governmental and community levels.

At the same time, for all those who wish to make an individual donation, Hayastan All-Armenian Fund has opened a special account for money transfers at the Central Bank and an online fundraising platform on the fund’s website.

“The Republic of Armenia stands by our compatriot brothers and sisters in Beirut, and every effort will be made to reach them and help them to get out of the difficult situation,” PM Pashinyan concluded.

A plane with Armenian humanitarian aid will head for Lebanon on Saturday, Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan informed.

Diaspora High Commissioner Zareh Sinanyan will fly to Beirut to assess the needs on the ground.