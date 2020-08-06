AMD 278 million allocated for reconstruction works in Armenian villages affected by Azerbaijani shelling

The government has allocated 278 million drams (about $680,000) to eliminate the damage caused to the residents affected by the shelling in the border communities of Tavush region, as well as to improve the security of public schools and to carry out improvement works.

in particular, 110.5 million drams will be directed to compensate the damage sustained by residents of the border communities of Aygepar, Nerkin Karmiraghbyur and Chinari.

Another 84.3 million drams will be allocated for the the renovation of schools and shelters n Aygepar, Movses and Nerkin Karmiraghbyur.

The rest (82.6 million drams) will be directed towards construction of a park in Nerkin Karmiraghbyur community, the construction of a residential house in Chinari and the construction of auxiliary buildings nd improvement of the area.

At the end of July, 25 million drams were allocated to start the restoration of buildings damaged by shelling.