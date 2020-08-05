Schedule of upcoming flights to/from Armenia published

The Armenian Civil Aviation Committee has published the schedule of the upcoming flights to/from Armenia.

On August 8 Red Wings will offer a flight from Moscow to Yerevan (arrival at 09:40).

On the same day Aircompany Armenia will carry out a Yerevan-Sochi-Yerevan flight (departure at 08:00, arrival at 12:00). The airline will also operate a flight on Yerevan-Rostov-on-Don-Yerevan route (departure at 13:30, arrival at 17:30).

On August 9 Aircompany Armenia will carry out a Yerevan- Nizhni Novgorod- Yerevan flight (departure at 09:00, arrival at 15:35).

On the same day Aircompany Armenia will operate a Yerevan-Moscow-Yerevan flight. (departure at 10:00, arrival at 16:00).

On August 10 Aircompany Armenia will operate a Yerevan-Kaluga-Yerevan flight (departure at 08:00, arrival at 14:15).

On the same day the airline will operate a flight on Yerevan – Saint Petersburg – Yerevan route (departure at 16:00, arrival at 23:45).

On August 11, 18 and 25 Siberia Airlines will offer Moscow-Yerevan-Moscow flights (arrival at 16:25, departure at 17:25).

On August 12 Nord Star will carry out a Moscow-Yerevan-Moscow flight (arrival at 12:50, departure at 14:10).

The airline will operate anther Moscow-Yerevan-Moscow flight on August 12 (arrival at 14:50, departure at 16:10).

On August 14 and 17 Nord Star will operate Moscow-Yerevan-Moscow flights (arrival at 13:50, departure at 15:10).

On August 14, 21 and 2 SKYUP airline will offer Kyiv-Yerevan-Kyiv flights (arrival at 22:30, departure at 23:25).

On August 15 Nord Star will carry out a Moscow-Yerevan-Moscow flight (arrival at 21:05, departure at 22:25).

The airline will operate another flight on Moscow-Yerevan-Moscow route on August 18 (arrival at 20:20, departure at 21:40).

For all details about the flights it’s necessary to contact the given airline. For information about air companies, call 1-87 or visit the website of Zvartnots International Airport.