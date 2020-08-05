Henrikh Mkhitaryan: Roma one of my best seasons

Henrikh Mkhitaryan admits the past year at Roma has been one of the best seasons of his career and he is looking forward to Roma’s Europa League tie with Sevilla.

It is a one-off Round of 16 encounter to be played in Duisburg on Thursday at 17.55 UK time (16.55 GMT).

“We’ve got to be careful, because it is all decided in one evening and not over two legs,” Mkhitaryan told a press conference.

“If we play with confidence, then we can win. It’s important to be balanced in our approach.”

On loan from Arsenal, the Armenia international pushed hard to ensure his stay at Roma could be extended, having contributed nine goals and six assists in 26 competitive games.

“This is one of the best seasons of my career, but I haven’t yet scored for Roma in the Europa League and it doesn’t matter, as long as the team wins and gets through to the next round.

“I try to do everything I can to help my teammates and win the game. Now we are playing this 3-4-2-1 system, I play closer to Edin Dzeko and the opposition goal. I want to keep working on this and do well for the team.”

Mkhitaryan’s old club Arsenal were in the Europa League Final last season, losing to Maurizio Sarri’s Chelsea, but due to security concerns, the Armenian did not travel to Azerbaijan for the match.

“Obviously, that was a pity to miss the game and it still hurts, so I don’t want to talk about it. This is a different season, I want to reach the Final and I’m confident my team is ready for this match. My victory will be that of the team,” Mkhitaryan said.