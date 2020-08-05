Giza Pyramids, Dubai’s Burj Khalifa lit up in solidarity with Beirut victims

Dubai’s Burj Khalifa and the Pyramids of Giza in Cairo lit up with images of the Lebanese flag in a bid to express support for the people of Lebanon.

Sharing the photo on Twitter, the official account of the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building wrote: “In solidarity with our brothers and sisters in #Lebanon”.

تعازينا لأهلنا في لبنان الحبيبة! اللهم ارحم من انتقلوا إليك.. اللهم الطف بأهلها.. اللهم ألهم شعب لبنان الصبر والسلوان#BurjKhalifa lights up in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in #Lebanon pic.twitter.com/VRR00hXiUM — Burj Khalifa (@BurjKhalifa) August 4, 2020

Meanwhile Toronto dimmed the lights on its 3D signboard to mourn the victims of the tragic event.

The #Toronto Sign has gone dark tonight as we mourn the victims of today's tragic explosion in Beirut. Our thoughts go out to the Lebanese community, families, friends and neighbours across the GTA 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/p8VOsOyqRO — T O R O N T O 🍁 (@Toronto) August 5, 2020

Rescue workers in Lebanon are searching for more than a hundred people who are missing after a huge explosion devastated the port area of the capital Beirut on Tuesday.

The blast killed at least 100 people and injured more than 4,000 others.

The whole city was shaken by the explosion and a mushroom cloud could be seen spreading over the port area.

President Michel Aoun said the blast was caused by 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate stored unsafely in a warehouse.

At least six Armenians have been confirmed dead as a result of the blast, more than 100 have been injured.

A task force has been set up at the Foreign Ministry to coordinate the provision of targeted assistance to Lebanon. The Embassy of the Republic of Armenia in Lebanon is in constant contact with the relevant local bodies to jointly assess the needs of the Lebanese side and the scope of support.