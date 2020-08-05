Armenian Catholicosate damaged in Beirut explosion

The Armenian Catholicosate in Antelias suffered great material damage as a result of a massive explosion in Beirut, Cilicia TV reports.

The doors, chandeliers, windows of the Mother Cathedral were damaged.

Damaged was also caused to the Patriarchal residence, the Armenological and pedagogical centers, as well as the CILICIA Museum.

The initial number of dead in today’s explosion is “around 40”, Health Minister Hamad Hassan told the Al-Jazeera Arabic news channel.

The number is likely to rise due to the number of seriously injured people, he said, with medical workers were among the dead.

Around 2,500 others have been injured, he added.

The cause of the explosion in the city’s port area is not yet known.

Reports suggest the blast was at a warehouse housing explosives.