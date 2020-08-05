Armenia stands ready to support fraternal Lebanon – President

Armenia stands ready to support brotherly lebanon at this difficult moment, Armenian President Armen Sarkissian said, as he offered condolences to his counterpart Michel Aoun.

“I am deeply shocked by the news of the blast in Beirut. This tragedy took many lives and caused great devastation,” the President said.

“I express my condolences and support to you, the people of fraternal Lebanon. I wish the relatives and friends of the victims endurance and courage, and a speedy recovery to those injured,” he added.

Lebanon is in mourning after a huge explosion in the capital Beirut killed at least 100 people and injured more than 4,000 others on Tuesday.b

The whole city was shaken by the blast, which began with a fire at the port which exploded into a mushroom cloud.

President Michel Aoun said 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate had been stored unsafely in a warehouse for six years.