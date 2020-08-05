Armenia ready to urgently provide assistance to Lebanon -FM

Armenia is ready to urgently provide assistance to Lebanon, Foreign Minister Zorab Mnatsaknayn said in a Twitter post.

“Shocked by the terrible news of Beirut blast and its devastating consequances. Our thoughts and prayers with brotherly people of Lebanon,” the Minister wrote.

“Armenia is ready to urgently provide assistance to Lebanon and its people. Beirut glory will definitely be restored,” he added.

At least six Armenians have been confirmed dead as a result of the blast, more than 100 have been injured.

A task force has been set up at the Foreign Ministry to coordinate the provision of targeted assistance to Lebanon. The Embassy of the Republic of Armenia in Lebanon is in constant contact with the relevant local bodies to jointly assess the needs of the Lebanese side and the scope of support.

The overall death toll has exceeded 100, thousands are injured.

The whole city was shaken by the blast, which began with a fire at the port which exploded into a mushroom cloud.

President Michel Aoun said 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate had been stored unsafely in a warehouse for six years.