30,000 face shields donated by London-based Dzavaryan brothers reach Armenia

The 30,000 face shields donated by London-based brothers George and Alex Dzavaryan have reached Armenia.

The supplies will be distributed to medical centers across Armenia, the Ministry of Health informs.

The Armenian Embassy in Great Britain and the Diaspora High Commissioner’s Office provided support in organizing the delivery.

In April the brothers turned their school into a factory to produce protective equipment to help medics during the COVID-19 crisis.

George Dzavaryan, 22, technical director at Augment Bionics and former pupil at Latymer Upper School in Hammersmith, west London, had the idea when he realized there was a shortage of protective equipment, and the capability to make it on 3D printers at his old school.

The brothers initially used 3D printers from their classroom to make face-visors. Through crowdfunding they have now acquired equipment for mass production of masks.

The masks will reach Armenia within 10 days.