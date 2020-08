Seven things about Armenia that have impressed the outgoing British envoy

During the final week as British Chargé d’Affaires in Armenia, Amb. David Moran, has shared seven things his friends had rightly said he would like in Armenia.

In a series of tweets, the Ambassador has revealed what has impressed him most about Armenia.

Day 1: Scenic Beauty

As I go into the final week of my posting, here are Seven Things that my friends rightly said I would like about Armenia. Day 1: Scenic Beauty. pic.twitter.com/uZG20lW0Oy — David Moran (@DavidMoranFCO) July 29, 2020

Day 2: History

Seven Things that my friends rightly said I would like about Armenia. Day 2: History. pic.twitter.com/MZpMGpo8XV — David Moran (@DavidMoranFCO) July 30, 2020

Day 3: Music

Seven Things that my friends rightly said I would like about Armenia. Day 3: Music. Everyone knows the great Khachaturian & Aznavour. Armenia also has many other great classical, traditional, jazz and blues artists – and lots of young talent! pic.twitter.com/19gqoIrFCp — David Moran (@DavidMoranFCO) July 31, 2020

Day 4: Food and Drink

Seven Things that my friends rightly said I would like about Armenia. Day 4: Food and Drink. Great flavours, colours and variety. World famous brandy and high quality wines. And home of the marvellous Apricot, which can be found everywhere from in Ghapama to local craft beer! pic.twitter.com/OSECk0Kiy4 — David Moran (@DavidMoranFCO) August 1, 2020

Day 5: Feels like Home

Seven Things that my friends rightly said I would like about Armenia. Day 5: Feels like Home. pic.twitter.com/GoeHqOQht4 — David Moran (@DavidMoranFCO) August 2, 2020

Day 6: Good relations and a productive partnership.

Seven Things that my friends rightly said I would like about Armenia. Day 6: Good relations and a productive partnership. Thanks @armgov, @MFAofArmenia, @armparliament ! pic.twitter.com/x6xuL5Dot4 — David Moran (@DavidMoranFCO) August 3, 2020

Day 7: Armenians!