Perspectives of Armenian drone-making discussed

On August 3, Artak Davtyan, Chairman of the Military Industry Committee of the Armenian Ministry of High-Tech Industry, received the heads of the companies producing Armenian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

At the meeting, the newly-appointed Chairman of the Committee on Military Industry Artak Davtyan got acquainted with the heads of companies producing UAVs, listened to their proposals, and presented his vision for the development of the sector.

The heads of the Armenian UAV manufacturing companies presented the current work being done, pointed out their ideas for improving the industry indicators.

The possibilities of science-based development of Armenia’s military-industrial sphere, the forthcoming programs and priorities for the improvement of UAV were discussed.

The meeting also summed up the experience of using Armenian-made UAVs during border clashes in July.