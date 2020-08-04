Armenian students win two medals at International Chemistry Olympiad

Armenian students have won two medals at the International Chemistry Olympiad, the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports reports,

The Olympiad took place on July 23-30. It was supposed to take place in Istanbul, Turkey, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was held online The relevant area and technical means was provided by A. Shahinyan Physics and Mathematics School in Yerevan

The competition featured 231 students from 60 countries. Armenia was represented by four participants. Leon Kharatyan, a 12th grade student at Vanadzor High School No. 11, won a silver medal, and Artyom Petrosyan, a 12th grade student at Vanadzor Special School for Advanced Teaching Mathematics and Natural Sciences, won a bronze medal.

The Olympic team was led by Andranik Davinyan, Armen Galstyan and Movses Aghekyan.