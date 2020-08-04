Armenian PM offers support to “brotherly people of Lebanon”

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has offered support to the brotherly state and people of Lebanon in the wake of a massive explosion that left at least ten killed, and many injured.

“Shocked by the news of Beirut blast. My deepest condolences to the victims and speedy recovery to those injured. We extend out solidarity and support to the brotherly people of Lebanon,” the Prime Minister said.

Pashinyan said he talked to His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia. “I expressed my support to His Holiness Aram I, the Armenian community, the brotherly state and people of Lebanon,” he added.

“We stand by brotherly Lebanon,” he said.

At least ten people were killed, dozens were injured as two blasts rocked Lebanon’s capital Beirut.

Lebanese-Armenian politician, Secretary General of Lebanon’s Christian Kataeb Party, or Phalange, Nazar Najarian died after being critically injured in the explosion.

Armenian districts have suffered considerable damage. Part of the building of the Armenian Embassy in Beirut has also been damaged.

The cause of the explosion in the city’s port area is not yet known.

Reports suggest the blast was at a warehouse housing explosives.