St. Mesrop Mashtots Church opened at Military University in Yerevan

St. Mesrop Mashtots Church was solemnly opened at the Military University after Vazgen Sargsyan today. The ceremony was attended by the Minister of Defense David Tonoyan, high-ranking military officials, the university administration and the teaching staff.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the church was held 2013 on the initiative of the former head of the military university, Lieutenant General Martin Karapetyan, the staff of the university.

The construction was later suspended, but was resumed and completed in 2020.

Under the leadership of the religious leader of the Armed Forces, Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan, the cross of the church, the bell, the holy table and the baptismal font were consecrated with holy myrrh.

The religious leader of the Armed Forces blessed and wished new achievements in the sacred mission of preserving the religious and national values ​​of the Armenian people.

From now on, St. Mesrop Mashtots Church will function in the territory of the military university, where prayers will be offered for officers, cadets, the church will hold holy sacraments, liturgies, baptisms, etc.