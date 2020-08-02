Henrikh Mkhitaryan all focused on Europa League challenge

Armenia captain Henrikh Mkhitaryan is preparing for Europa League matches.

“Now that we’ve finished the Lega Serie A , let’s give it all for the final challenge of the season, the Europea League,” Mkhitaryan said on social media, as he shared photos from a training session.

Roma clinched fifth place in Serie A with a nerve-jangling 3-2 victory over Torino on Wednesday evening.

On Saturday Roma beat champions Juventus 3-2.

Europa League will resume on August 5 with the final expected on August 21.

The 2019/20 UEFA Europa League quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will be played as a straight knockout tournament across four cities in Germany in August: Cologne, Duisburg, Düsseldorf and Gelsenkirchen. All these ties will be single-leg fixtures.