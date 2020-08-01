Russia preparing mass vaccination against Covid-19 for October, as clinical trials completed

Russia expects to start mass anti-coronavirus vaccinations, across the country, by October, the country’s Health Minister Mikhail Murashko has said, Russia Today reports.

Murashko announced on Saturday that clinical trials of a vaccine developed by the Moscow-based Gamalei Institute have been completed and that the health ministry is aiming to begin a public vaccination program in October.

Medical personnel and teachers will be the first to receive immunization, he said.

“Now, the package of documents for the procedure of registration [of the vaccine] is being prepared,” Murashko added.

The Minister also said that another vaccine, developed by Vector, a Novosibirsk-based infectious diseases lab, is undergoing clinical trials. The health ministry is also expecting two more vaccines to be ready for testing on volunteers in the near future.

Russia hopes to become the world’s first country to have a Covid-19 vaccine approved. Normally vaccines take years to develop and properly test – but, given the circumstances of the pandemic, many nations and pharmaceutical companies have claimed that a safe product could be made in 18 months or less.