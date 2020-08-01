Office of Armenia’s Honorary Consulate opens in Vilnius

The Office of Armenia’s Honorary Consulate was opened in Vilnius in a ceremony attended by the Armenian Ambassador to Lithuania,Tigran Mkrtchyan.

In his opening remarks, Ambassador Mkrtchyan noted that the activity of the Honorary Consulate will contributes to the promotion of the interests of the Republic of Armenia in Lithuania, the strengthening of the high level of the existing relations, paying great attention to the economic-business component.

Expressing gratitude for the best wishes, Honorary Consul Karapet Babayan noted that there are a number of programs and initiatives on the agenda of the Honorary Consulate, which will be unconditionally implemented after the elimination of the restrictions created as a result of the epidemic, including new spheres of mutual cooperation.