Houses in Armenian border village damaged in Azerbaijani shelling restored

Some of the houses in Aygepar village that were damaged in Azerbaijani shelling have been completely restored. Governor Hayk Chobanyan walked around the village and followed the reconstruction works today.

Along with the renovation of the houses, asphalting of central streets is under way.

Governor Hayk Chobanyan visited the construction sites, talked to the citizens and assessed the progress of the construction works.

Aygepar suffered most damage during the military actions incited by the Azerbaijani side on July 12. Several other villages came under shelling., a civilian was wounded in a drone attack.