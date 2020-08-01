Armenian-made combat UAV in action (video)

Minister of high-Tech Industry Hakob Arshakyan has shared footage showing an Armenian-made combat unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in action.

Հարվածային ԱԹՍ 🇦🇲Հայկական արտադրության հարվածային ԱԹՍ-ն գործողության մեջ․Armenian combat UAV in action Gepostet von Hakob Arshakyan am Freitag, 31. Juli 2020

Armenian combat UAVs were put into action for the first time, as Armenia undertook punitive actions against Azerbaijan on July 13.

“July 13 will remain in history as the day, when the combat UAVs of Armenian production were put into action. For the first time, Armenian combat UAVs were used, in combat conditions, and showed brilliant results,” Defense Ministry representative Artsrun Hovhannisyan then said.