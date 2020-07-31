Republic of Artsakh should become full party to the talks: Armenia FM

The Republic of Artsakh should become a full party to the talks, Armenia’s Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said at a meeting with the Artsakh Republic Foreign Minister Masis Mayilian. Artsakh’s newly-appointed representative to Armenia Sergey Ghazaryan was also present at the meeting,

At a meeting in Yerevan the interlocutors exchanged views on the tensions at parts of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border as a result of the aggressive actions of the Azerbaijani military unleashed on July 12 and discussed the steps to mitigate the situation.

The Foreign Ministers stressed the need to further strengthen the common security system of Armenia and Artsakh and the steps to be taken in this direction. In this regard, the parties stressed the inadmissibility of the introduction of a destabilizing policy in the region and its resolute rejection.

Minister Mnatsakanyan stressed that the Artsakh Republic should become a full party to the negotiations in all discussions on risk reduction, humanitarian and other issues.

In the context of the resumption and promotion of the peace process, the Foreign Ministers prioritized the creation of an environment conducive to peace, including the strengthening of the ceasefire and unconditional observance of it, cessation of anti-Armenian rhetoric, and implementation of international monitoring mechanisms both on the border and the line of contact.