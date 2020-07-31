MoU signed between US Congressional Armenian Caucus and Armenia-USA Friendship Group

A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between the US Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues and the Armenia-USA Friendship Group at the National Assembly of Armenia.

“Signing this MoU formalizes and helps build upon the already strong relationship between the Armenian Caucus and the Friendship Group, creating future opportunities for cooperation, sharing our experiences, and learning how to be better legislators in the process,” said Rep. Frank Pallone, Co-Chair of the Congressional Armenian Caucus.