No place for violence against Armenians in California: Armenian Consul tells Glendale Police Chief

On July 29, Consul General of the Republic of Armenia in Los Angeles, Ambassador Armen Bayburdyan had a working meeting with Glendale Police Chief Carl Povilaitis. During the meeting held at the Glendale Police Department, they discussed issues of mutual interest.

Ambassador Bayburdyan informed Chief of Police Povilaitis about the ongoing attacks by Azerbaijan on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, as well as the Azerbaijanis’ violence against Armenians in the United States and around the world.

The Consul General noted that violence against Armenians, vandalism, cannot have a place in our lives, n California or anywhere.

Police Chief Povilaitis said that ensuring the safety of Glendale residents is a priority for police officers.