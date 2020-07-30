Armenian government to refund utility fees for single pensioners living in social housing

The Government adopted a decision today to provide compensation compensation for utility bills – gas, electricity and water – to single pensioners living in social housing.

More than 250 people are residents of social housing; 74 of them are single pensioners.

The utility compensation will be provided in a non-cash manner. Estimates show that each lonely pensioner living in social housing spends an average of 12 thousand drams on utility bills (gas, water and electricity altogether), which makes 144 thousand drams a year.

As a result, the social condition of lonely pensioners will be mitigated, since the latter will be able to spend these funds on meeting other vital needs.