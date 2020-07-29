Solar stations worth AMD 30 million to be installed in Armenia’s Noyemberyan

The Territorial Development Fund of the Ministry of Territorial Administration of Armenia is implementing a local government reform program that includes, among others investments, AMD 30 million (about $64,000) for installing solar stations in the enlarged Noyemberyan community. The program is funded by the the United States Agency for International Development (USAID),

The first solar station has already been installed on the roof of the Noyemberyan House of Culture. It has 20 kW capacity and will produce about 25,000 kWh of electricity annually.

Four solar stations with a total capacity of 80 kW are expected to be installed and put into operation by September. Two will be installed on the pumping stations supplying drinking water to the Barekamavan border settlement.

Upon successful completion of the project, the enlarged Noyemberyan community will save about five million drams a year.