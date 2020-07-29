Digital TV network, communication and Internet access in Armenia’s border villages to be improved

Minister of High-Tech Industry Hakob Arshakyan visited today the border region of Tavush.

During the visit, the peculiarities and effectiveness of the use of Armenian-made UAVs, modernized air defense weapons and other means during the July battles were discussed with the command staff of the Third Army Corps.

Tavush Governor Hayk Chobanyan, His Grace Bishop Bagrat Galstyan and Adviser to the Prime Minister Robert Ghukasyan discussed issues related to regional digital television, radio broadcasting, as well as mobile internet access in the border areas.

As a result of the visit, on the instruction of the Minister of High-Tech Industry, radio frequency measurements and radio coverage, mobile and internet network mapping will be carried out in the border zone, and steps will be taken to improve the digital TV network, communication and fiber-optic internet access in the border villages of Tavush region. The program of modernization of “Haypost” branches will be continuous, especially in the border communities.