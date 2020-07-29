Armenia enters the stage of overcoming the coronavirus – PM

The coronavirus-related situation in Armenia has considerably improved, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told a briefing today.

According to him, the data of the past 4-5 days shows that the number of new daily cases of coronavirus has returned to the level of the end of May

“The number of seriously ill people has returned to the level of the end of May, the number of extremely serious patients to the level of early June. Of course, this comparison is relative, because, unfortunately, the statistics of critically ill patients has decreased not only due to treatment, but also because of deaths. As of today, 723 deaths from the coronavirus have been registered in Armenia,” Nikol Pashinyan said.

The Prime Minister emphasized that it is obvious that Armenia has entered the stage of overcoming the coronavirus, and the mandatory wearing of masks indoors and outdoors has been the cornerstone of anti-epidemic measures.

PM Pashinyan urged not to lose vigilance against the background of improvement of the epidemic situation, because, he said, there could be a return to the previous situation very quickly.

The Prime Minister said he is aware that many citizens expect the easing of restrictions..

“The easing of restrictions is a matter on our daily agenda; in all cases where we see that there is such an opportunity, we use it,” said the Prime Minister, noting that it is unlikely that air transportation will open in August. Next, Nikol Pashinyan called on citizens to spend their holidays in Armenia, promoting the development of domestic tourism.