Armenia confirms participation in Army-2020 forum in Russia

Armenia has confirmed its participation in the Army-2020 forum to be held in Russia next month.

The novel coronavirus pandemic complicates preparations for the Army-2020 defense forum, as only 35 states out of the 133 invited have confirmed the participation of their delegations, Col. Oleg Kulakovsky, the head of the exhibitions department at the Russian Defense Ministry’s Main Directorate of scientific research and engineering support of advanced technologies, said in an interview with Krasnaya Zvezda, the official newspaper of the Soviet and later Russian Ministry of Defense.

According to Kulakovsky, at least 11 countries (Armenia, Belarus, Brazil, Greece, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Sri Lanka, South Africa and South Ossetia) will send high-level delegations to the event.

The forum will be the first large-scale international exhibition to be held in Russia after quarantine restrictions were lifted.

Strong preventive measures will be in place during the forum: people displaying symptoms of respiratory viral infection will be barred from the event, social distancing of 1.5 meters, use of personal protective equipment and disinfection will be required.

The Army-2020 international military and technical forum will run from August 23 to 29 at the Patriot military-patriotic park, the Kubinka airfield, the Alabino and Ashuluk practice ranges and in Russia’s military districts. One of the forum’s highlights will be the presentation of a unique anti-UAV system at the Ashuluk training ground in south Russia. On top of that, the forum’s business schedule lists more than 170 events.