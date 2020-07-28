Putin, Erdogan discuss escalation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan discussed by phone the escalation on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the Kremlin said on Monday.

Vladimir Putin stressed the importance of avoiding any actions that would escalate tensions. Both sides expressed interest in resolving the situation exclusively by peaceful means, through negotiations.

They expressed readiness to coordinate efforts to stabilize the region. The leaders also noted that there is no alternative to the political and diplomatic settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict on the basis of the principles of international law in the interests of the peoples of Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Putin said earlier this month that the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia was a highly sensitive matter for Russia.