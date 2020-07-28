EU supports Armenian businesses through new grants programme

The European Union’s EU4Business “Innovative Tourism and Technology Development for Armenia” project, in close cooperation with the RA Ministry of Economy, has launched a new Grants programme: “Innovation for Economic Recovery for Micro, Small and Medium Size (MSME) non-tech Companies”.

The Grants programme targets for non-tech Micro, Small or Medium Size Companies in the fields of production and services (tourism, agriculture, technology and trade sectors are excluded!) that are looking for funding resources related to economic recovery caused by COVID-19.

Micro, small and medium size companies from all over Armenia are invited to participate in this programme if they have proposals that contain at least one of the following: Innovative products/business models; Innovative technology for business product/service delivery, Optimising business management systems, Logistics and hygiene, Tech solutions for access to markets and networks (e.g. digital marketing; e-commerce).

More details and complete information about the programme can be found here.