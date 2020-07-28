Armenians stage protest in front of BBC office in London

The Armenian youth in the UK staged a protest in front of the BBC office in London.

Protesters could be heard chanting “Armenia” and “Artsakh” and singing the national anthem of the Republic of Armenia.

The rally was aimed at calling attention to the recent Azerbaijani aggression against Armenia, which saw at least 12 Azerbaijani and 5 Armenian troops killed.

A group of Azerbaijanis crossed the road and tried to attacked the peaceful protesters. The police managed to keep them in order.

Video by Annette Moskofian Arzoomanian