Armenian DM briefs Russian Ambassador on destabilizing steps of Turkey and Azerbaijan

Armenia’s Defense Minister David Tonoyan and Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin discussed today issues of bilateral military-technical cooperation, as well as the military-political situation in the region.

The Armenian Defense Minister briefed the Ambassador on the recent situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border, on the line of contact between the Artsakh and Azerbaijani forces, emphasizing the constructive and stabilizing role of the Russian side.

David Tonoyan shared his assessments on the political and military steps taken by Azerbaijan and Turkey to destabilize the security situation in the region, noting that the Armenian Armed Forces, as well as the units of the Armenian-Russian joint group, continue to monitor, analyze and be ready for any development of the situation using all means of intelligence.

Ambassador Kopirkin reaffirmed Russia’s position on the establishment of stability in the region, noting that the Russian side is taking all necessary measures in this direction.

The interlocutors also discussed the process of bilateral military cooperation, including joint combat training, the organization of military exercises to be held in the territory of the Republic of Armenia and the Russian Federation.