Armenia’s Ambassador briefs Ukrainian Deputy FM on situation along shared border with Azerbaijan

Armenia’s Ambassador to Ukraine Tigran Seiranian has briefed Ukraine’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Vasyl Bodnar on the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

During a meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ambassador presented the tense situation in the north-eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border established as a result of Azerbaijan’s actions and attached importance to the balanced approach of the international community to the events.

The high-ranking Ukrainian diplomat thanked Ambassador Seiranian for his message to the Armenian community of Ukraine, calling for restraint and urging not to give in to provocations. He added that representatives of different nationalities live peacefully in Ukraine and noted that “today it is very important to ensure the inter-ethnic peace, prevent any confrontation between the Armenian and Azerbaijani communities.”

The parties discussed current issues of the bilateral agenda and agreed to make efforts to prepare the sitting of the Armenian-Ukrainian joint intergovernmental commission on economic issues.

During the conversation, Deputy Minister Vasyl Bodnar officially refuted the reports by various media outlets claiming that Ukrainian citizens are being recruited to participate in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.