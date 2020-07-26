“Tavush Strong” and “Turkey Failed” banners hung at Turkish Consulate in Sao Paolo, Brazil

The words “Tavush Strong” and “Turkey Failed” were hung against the facade and floor of the Turkish Consulate in Sao Paolo, Brazil overnight, Zartonk Media reports..



This comes after an attempted Azerbaijani incursion into Armenian territory last Sunday before attacking Armenian positions in Tavush, in the villages of Movses, Berd, Chinari, Aygepar, and many others.



The source informed Zartonk Media that although whoever hung the banner is unknown, one thing is certain, the message sent from Brazil to Ankara and Baku is clear. Erdogan’s and Aliyev’s futile efforts must be put to a stop and Turko-Azerbaijani aggression will not be condoned.