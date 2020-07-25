US House Speaker condemns defacing of Armenian school in San Francisco

Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi has condemned the vandalism at Krouzian-Zekarian Armenian School in San Francisco.

“Each and every one of us has a duty to stand up to hate wherever it appears. The KZV Armenian School is a part of the beautiful fabric of our San Francisco family,”Pelosi said in a Twitter post.

“The hateful defacing of this place of community & learning is a disgrace,” she added.

On Friday the Krouzian-Zekarian Armenian School and its adjacent Armenian Community Center in San Francisco were vandalized, with what appears to be Azerbaijani-centric graffiti plastered all over the exterior walls of the building