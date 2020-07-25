Unexploded shells found in Armenian border village

Specialists of the Armenian Center for Humanitarian Demining and Expertise found a 122 mm cluster projectile in the border village of Chinari on Friday.

Another projectile was found in the village of Choratan in Tavush province. The latter contained shrapnel, which, according to international conventions, cannot be used against the civilian population.

The unexploded ordnance was taken to a safe place and destroyed.

The two villages were among the civilian settlements that came under Azerbaijani shelling during the hostilities that were incited by the Azerbaijani side on July 12.