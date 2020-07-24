Putin says situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border a sensitive issue for Russia

In light of the recent escalation Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the relations with CIS countries, namely Armenia and Azerbaijan, with permanent members of the Security Council, the Kremlin reports.

Putin said the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is a sensitive issue for the Russian Federation.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishusin, speakers of both chambers of the Russian parliament – Valentina Matviyenko and Vyacheslav Volodin; Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev; head of the presidential administration Anton Vaino; Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev; Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov; Federal Security Service head Alexander Bortnikov; Foreign Intelligence Head Sergey Naryshkin; and Special Presidential Representative on environmental protection, ecology and transportation Sergey Ivanov.

At least 17 servicemen have been confirmed dead after the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border escalated on July 12.

According to the Armenian Ministry of Defense, the situation has been relatively calm over the past days, with irregular shooting reported in the direction of Armenian positions.